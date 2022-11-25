Coran Bomar, age 84 of Spring Lake, died on Nov. 25, 2022 at SKLD Nursing in Zeeland. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Emboldened Biden, Dems pushing semi-automatic weapons ban
- WMC girls aiming for internal growth, togetherness with fresh look in ‘22-23
- Inflation hovers over shoppers heading into Black Friday
- Lions can't get a stop late as 3-game win streak ends
- SL Twp. approves bid to replace fire hydrants
- State Briefs
- Local companies decorate homes for Christmas
- Pre-Thanksgiving snow gives Ski Bowl ‘excitement’ ahead of opening
Most Popular
Articles
- City responds to WGHN claims
- WGHN's 92.1 to be silenced due to tower lease disagreement
- Kenzie's Be Cafe opens for business
- Lakers chasing another district trophy with new-look lineup
- Bill Core to take over as Spring Lake baseball coach
- Ottawa County groping suspect arrested in Barry County
- Auditors request BLP, city to sort out snowmelt system
- GH Township considers rental ordinance changes
- Woman arrested after stealing car, using stolen credit card
- Light Night was a 'magical evening'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Not all boys are boys; not all girls are girls (9)
- Campaign filing report: Grand Haven school board (3)
- Campaign filings report: Spring Lake school board (3)
- Ottawa Impact electees choose board chair before taking office (3)
- School board needs to be reminded about public, purpose and power (3)
- Dear Donald Trump: You are not a dictator (2)
- Election Letters Policy (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (1)
- GHAPS to unveil bond proposal for new middle school, athletic facilities (1)
- U-M's Harbaugh expects 4 MSU players to be charged (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Kenzie's Be Cafe opens for business (1)
- Local companies decorate homes for Christmas (1)
- Four Michigan State football players suspended for roles in Michigan tunnel incident (1)
- House GOP needs to put its priorities in the right place (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Supreme Court to decide EPA’s protections of waters of the United States (1)
- Get to know your candidates for state Senate (1)
- WGHN's 92.1 to be silenced due to tower lease disagreement (1)
- Your Views (1)
- The goal of religion is compassion (1)
- #TBT – Looking back at this week in 1993 (1)
- Election results (1)
- Busting the myths of Down syndrome (1)
- Your Views (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.