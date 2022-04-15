Cornelius “Neil” Anton Louis, age 81 of Grand Haven, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at a local care facility. He was born on July 4, 1940 in Warrensville Heights, OH to the late Cornelius and Hendrika (Bosch) Louis.
After his graduation from High School, Neil went on to proudly serve his country in the US Navy. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he met and later married Nancy Jean Smith on July 21, 1968 in Warrensville Heights. She preceded him in death on December 20, 2019 after 51 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.