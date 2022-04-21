The Memorial Service with Military Honors for Cornelius Louis will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Trinity Reformed Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- Old and new meshing together as Grand Haven track finds its footing
- Local roundup: Bucs, Lakers, Trojans compete in midweek golf
- Couples who rescheduled pandemic weddings now face new headache: Inflation
- Virtual town hall to explore racism, housing
- Eastbrook Homes parallel plan causes confusion
- WMC announces Ryan Slack as new athletic director
- Drawbridge testing to take place next week
- State Briefs
Most Popular
Articles
- Dogs killed after jumping off overpass; family asking for support
- GH man arraigned on 4 counts of criminal sexual conduct
- GH considers charging for parking
- GHAPS board members notch awards
- Three injured in crash at Lincoln, 144th
- Police make 'high risk' traffic stop near GHHS early Wednesday
- About $900M in Michigan auto insurance refunds paid out so far, state says
- Grand Haven man to serve 2 years in prison on firearm charges
- Almond Products building catches fire
- GH Township plans expansion of water system
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Democracy is on the rise (14)
- Your Views (13)
- Whitmer proves she’s not serious about election integrity (9)
- Keep saying ‘gay,’ despite new legislation – kids need to hear it (8)
- I am now 1 in 8, but that's not what makes me angry (6)
- Your Views (5)
- Whitmer made the promise, she owns the failure (3)
- Sexual subjects in school and society should concern us all (3)
- GOP opposition to Jackson only helps further politicize the Supreme Court (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (2)
- Gov. Whitmer promises 'transparent, independent' probe of Grand Rapids shooting (2)
- Have you ever noticed how much happens in March? (2)
- Ground broken on Schmidt Heritage Park (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Teen sentenced to 15 years in prison for armed robbery of T-Mobile store (2)
- Your Views (1)
- Accept a new thing on the cusp of Holy Week (1)
- Your Views (1)
- NOCHS may be acquired by Trinity Health (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Kaepernick named honorary captain for Michigan spring football game (1)
- #TBT – Looking back at this week in 1972 (1)
- Family seeks charges, officer's ID in Patrick Lyoya's death (1)
- Biden slipped up, but he was right (1)
- The gift of maple syrup from our friend Joe (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Workers grade beach with summer around the corner (1)
- Of course Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself (1)
- Your Views (1)
- 'This is not the time to ignore it': Newest COVID variant detected in West Michigan (1)
- Judge denies ‘false’ doctor’s note for man who stole catalytic converter (1)
- State Briefs (1)
- Kids don't need a buddy – they need parents (1)
- Solutions for Biden's many failures? Walk forward better (1)
- Your Views (1)
- 'Everything that gets delivered by truck is going to suffer' (1)
- Rampant inflation, anxiety stymie Biden effort to focus on strong economic growth (1)
- Just what is the president’s role in current gasoline prices? (1)
- County’s new administrator should make the move (1)
- Levin calls for putting $15 minimum wage on Michigan's ballot (1)
- Former West Olive man sentenced to prison for phony investment advice (1)
- Another good reason to abolish capital punishment (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.