Mr. Craig A. Dornan, age 58, of Grand Haven passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 13, 2019, at home. He was born July 27, 1961, in South Haven to Edward and Margaret (Scott) Dornan. On August 17, 1985, he married Rebecca Anderson in Spring Lake.
Craig worked for Magna Mirrors for many years. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling, camping, animals and going to Universal Studios. He had a love for his family, watching and coaching softball, and a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rebecca; two daughters, Kerryn (Eric) Madden and Michelle Dornan; grandson, Owen Madden, and one on the way; in-laws: Warren and Joyce Anderson; brothers: James (Mary) Dornan, Toby (Missy) Dornan and Michael (Terry) Dornan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret.
A time of celebration will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Craig may go to his grandchildren’s education, c/o Kerryn Madden. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
