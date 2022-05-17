Cynthia “Cindy” Joan McWilliams, age 63 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born on May 2, 1959, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Glen and Joan (Scott) Gray. Cindy married the love of her life, Daniel McWilliams, on April 9, 1983, in Grand Haven.
Cindy graduated from Grand Haven High School and was a life-long resident of the area. She worked for D&W grocery store for 15 years and worked reception in the X-ray department at North Ottawa Community Hospital for 18 years. Cindy recently retired from Grand Haven Area Public Schools, working in the cafeteria at Peach Plains Elementary School. She was so passionate about working with the children and found great joy working at the school.
