The Memorial Service for Cynthia McWilliams will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitations will be held on this evening, May 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., as well as one hour prior to the service on Friday, both at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- What we know about shuttered baby formula plant
- Class to help those who provide care for Alzheimer's patient
- Late goal hands Buccaneer soccer first win in a month
- Local roundup: Bucs play tight doubleheader on road, Laker softball sweeps West Catholic
- Three civilians taken into police custody
- City's street resurfacing project set to begin today
- 3 freighters visit Grand Haven in past week
- State Briefs
Most Popular
Articles
- Grand Haven man stabs teen in 'domestic incident,' police say
- 4 young men charged in 2 lighthouse vandalism cases
- Three injured in head-on crash at M-45, 144th
- Hudsonville man gets 50 years prison for raping family member
- Butch's Beach Burrito owner dies
- Grand Haven's Kite Festival to take flight again
- Gun club fire destroys shop, clubhouse
- Popeye's La. Kitchen coming to Grand Haven
- Officers use Narcan to save GH man following overdose
- GHHS grad ‘thankful’ for community support
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (7)
- Do your homework, and then choose wisely (5)
- Your Views (3)
- GH man ordered to pay $50 for destroying 'Trump' flag (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Freedom misunderstood: The perils in our county elections (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Time to examine whether minor vehicle infractions merit police stops (2)
- Your Views (1)
- BLP manager concerned about EGLE enforcement notice (1)
- McGinnis makes it to the second round in Portage (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Never neglect your basic need for connections (1)
- It's high time to toss the mask mandates for good (1)
- Your Views (1)
- State champs: GHHS Science Olympiad tallies 18th state title (1)
- GOP gov debate: 2 of 8 candidates confirm Trump's loss in 2020 (1)
- Tuesday's election results (1)
- State Briefs (1)
- Michigan doctors worried about Supreme Court decision (1)
- Coast Guard Festival asks city to suspend social district (1)
- Attacking the rich means attacking the country (1)
- I don’t shop for social opinion at corporations (1)
- Why do Florida Republicans hate critical race theory? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.