Dale Alan Carlson, age 76, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge. He was born December 21, 1945, in Muskegon to Palmer and Grace (Westfield) Carlson. On May 1, 1970, he married Karen Bush in Muskegon.
Dale was the owner of B&B Design for many years, retiring in 2016. He served his country in the U.S. Army, in Vietnam. Dale was an active member of the Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church and the West Michigan Flying Club. He enjoyed family vacations, motorcycle rides, and spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
