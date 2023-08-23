Dale Lewis McKee, age 88, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He was born August 4, 1935, in Greenville, Michigan, to Lewis and Alice (Pierce) McKee. He attended Greenville High School and graduated in 1954. After high school, Dale served his country in the United States Navy. On May 11, 1963, he married Gloria Hansen. Dale worked as a draftsman/designer for over 35 years for various companies in West Michigan.
