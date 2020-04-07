Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mr. Dale Wolffis, age 74, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home. He was born September 17, 1945, in Muskegon to Louis and Margaret (Brown) Wolffis. On December 27, 1965, he married Leandra “Lynde” Elwell at Allen Avenue Christian Reformed Church in Muskegon.
Dale was a member of First Christian Reformed Church. He was an armchair sports fan and supported the Detroit teams. He loved to travel to any warm destinations, especially the Caribbean, Mexico and Hawaii, and more recently “snowbirding” in Florida. One of his favorite things was cruising, even though he was afraid of the water. Whenever he left home, his car surprisingly ended up at the state park. His biggest vice was cookies – any kind. He will be missed, but there will be more humming in heaven!
