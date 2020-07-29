Mr. Dale Wolffis, age 74, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. A memorial service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, under the south portico at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, all social-distance restrictions and masks will be required. Memorial contributions: Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.

