Dana Marie Gezon, age 68, of Grand Haven, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, following a brief illness.
Dana was born April 26, 1951, in Holland, Michigan. She attended Grand Valley State University and Western Michigan University, earning degrees in psychology, sociology and social work, as well as a secondary teaching certificate. Dana spent her entire career at Ottawa County Community Mental Health, where she was the director of training and the recipients rights officer.
Dana was married to her husband, Gary Ruttan, for 36 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and volunteering at her church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Lorraine Gezon; and husband, Gary Ruttan, in 2018. Dana is survived by her daughter, Laura Boter; granddaughter, Layla; her step-children, Peter Ruttan (Lucinda) and Jennifer Serafin; her sisters, Sue Kuyers and Linda Andersen; her brother, Larry (Becky) Gezon; several step-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and an amazing church family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. John’s Episcopal Church of Grand Haven with the Rev. Dr. Jared Cramer officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home in Grand Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Harbor Hospice of Muskegon or St. John’s Episcopal Church of Grand Haven would be appreciated. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Dana’s online guestbook.
