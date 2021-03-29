Daniel Allen Wolffis, age 70 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at home. He was born November 1, 1950, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Herman and Allice (Fielstra) Wolffis.
Daniel married Ruthann Botbyl on June 29, 1973. Daniel graduated from Orchard View High School in Muskegon and went on to work for Shaw Walker and Knoll Corp. for 47 years. He attended Harvest Bible Chapel in Spring Lake and was a classic car enthusiast who enjoyed going to car shows and watching the Red Wings play. Daniel also enjoyed camping, bowling, and grabbing coffee with his good friend, Dave.
