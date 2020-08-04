Daniel Earl Bush, P.E., 73, of Spring Lake, Michigan, went to be with his Heavenly Father on August 2, 2020, after a battle with leukemia (AML).
Dan was born May 29, 1947, in Flint, Michigan, to Harold and Helen Bush. After graduating from Flint Southwestern High School in 1965, Dan went on to attend Michigan Tech, where he majored in mechanical engineering, a logical choice since he was always taking everything apart as a kid – but rarely putting them back together to his mother’s dismay. While at Michigan Tech, Dan met the love of his life, Clara Slinn, whom he has been married to since 1968, at the Dee Stadium Ice Skating rink.
