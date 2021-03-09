With deepest sorrow, we announce that Daniel Philip Cherette, age 31 – our beloved son, brother, family member and friend – passed on March 3, 2021, surrounded by loved ones and listening to one of his favorite classical composers. Danny courageously fought a three-year battle with cancer with the utmost grace and dignity.
Danny was an extraordinary person who was deeply loved by all who knew him. He brought intellect, wit, curiosity and dedication to everything that he did, along with an unwavering generosity and kindness. Those of us who knew Danny, even just a little, lost a shining light in our lives.
Danny was born on August 31, 1989, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Denny and Grace (Thomas) Cherette. He was welcomed by older siblings Matt and Amy, and soon joined by younger brother John. From his first moment to his last, he was constantly smiling with his trademark left dimple.
As a young boy growing up in Grand Haven, Danny was wise beyond his years. He had decided passions early on that would last a lifetime: musicals, education, museums, skiing, tennis, travel, music and a good pun. His enthusiasm was contagious.
Danny’s passion for the betterment of those around him was unmistakable. Whether through his early roles in Student Senate, his later work with the Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council, or the open intellectual debates in which he regularly engaged, Danny was always seeking to inspire others and lead with an open mind and empathetic heart.
Danny’s thirst for knowledge and academic challenge brought him to the University of Chicago, where he completed his B.A. in sociology, graduating at the top of his class. It was here that Danny met the love of his life, Jenny Cho. Danny and Jenny’s professions soon brought them to Washington, D.C., where Danny lived most of his adult life. Danny enjoyed challenging and rewarding work as an economist with Compass Lexecon, where he built strong relationships with many respected colleagues.
Danny was a world traveler with an insatiable hunger for new experiences. With Jenny by his side, they found themselves drawn to Western Europe, where they ate the best sausages, drank all the amazing lagers and pilsners they could find, drove carefree down the Autobahn, skied the Alps, and watched the fireworks flood the sky when the old year turned into the new. Closer to home, they could be found on the tennis court or playing with their dog Rocky, who is already missing Danny’s games and generous hand with treats.
Danny, with an infectious smile, a very quick wit and the softest of hearts, was a consistent and admirable man and an ally to those around him. He stood unwaveringly for what he believed in, what was just and right. He loved all with patience, understanding and graciousness. Even in his last days, he took an interest in all those around him, greeting them and inquiring about them.
His life will continue to be celebrated by those who were fortunate enough to know and love him. Danny will be missed every day by his father, Denny Cherette; his mother, Grace; sister Amy (Lindsey Phillips); brothers Matthew and John (Raha Mouzoon); love of his life, Jenny Cho; best friend, Grant Hazard; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and many beloved family and friends.
A celebration of Danny’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to The Daniel P. Cherette Fund at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, 1 S. Harbor Avenue, Grand Haven, Michigan 49417, or online at www.ghacf.org.
