Daniel Gatti, age 68, of Grand Haven, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his residence. He was born Feb. 24, 1955, in Louviere, Belgium to the late Alberto and Teresa (Parissi) Gatti. Daniel was married to Claudia Lopez April 17, 2012, in Holland, Michigan.
Daniel was raised in the Republic of San Marino, Italy where he received all his schooling and a bachelor’s degree in engineering. In 1976, he immigrated to Michigan and settled in Grand Rapids, later relocating to Grand Haven in 1994. He was employed for over 23 years with Shape Corp. as an electrical engineer, retiring in 2018.
