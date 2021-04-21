Daniel Lee Haynes, age 67 of Grand Haven (and Irons, Michigan), passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at home with his family by his side. He was born March 21, 1954, in South Haven, Michigan, to Willie and Betty (Connors) Haynes.
Dan spent his life-long career working as a heavy equipment operator. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to spend his time at his property up north in Irons, which was his serenity. He enjoyed the good things in life: hunting, being in the woods, and spending time with his friends and family.
