Daniel Joe Rauwerda, age 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. He was born December 3, 1949, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Clair and Joanne Rauwerda. He attended Spring Lake High School and graduated in 1968.
Dan served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was an outdoorsman, mariner of the Great Lakes, but above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
