Daniel Fred Kooi, 52, of Grand Haven peacefully passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Harbor Hospice surrounded by family.
He was born December 9, 1968, in Grand Haven, son of Wayne and Charlotte (Otten) Kooi. Dan was an avid hunter and Euchre player who enjoyed watching football and hockey and celebrating life with family and friends.
