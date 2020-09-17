Daniel Wayne Oberlin of Mesick died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. He was 71.
Dan was born Aug. 11, 1949, in Grand Rapids, to George Ronald Oberlin and Genieva Gene Wagner. Dan was an Army veteran, and studied at Davenport College and Michigan State University with an emphasis in business administration. His working career included food service for Sysco Foods in Grand Rapids, ownership of Case Computers in Standale and information technology for Herman Miller in Spring Lake, where he retired in 2015.
