Daniel Richard Coulier, age 53, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home after a battle with cancer. He was born September 1, 1967, in Muskegon, to Richard Sidney and Judith Marie (Birkman) Coulier. He married Diana Kay “Diane” Pelfresne on April 30, 2016, at the Front Porch Church in Muskegon.
Dan graduated from Spring Lake High School and worked at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Haven as director of maintenance. He was a member of All Shores Wesleyan Church in Spring Lake. Dan was a very talented carpenter who loved woodworking, fixing cars and hiking. Most of all, he was an amazing husband and father who loved spending time with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.