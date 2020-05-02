Mr. Daniel M. Smith, age 74, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home. He was born November 15, 1945, in Grand Haven to Francis C. and Mariellen (Wekenman) Smith. On November 15, 1969, he married Sheryl Nuvill.
Dan proudly served our country first in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968 and then in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1985. Dan served on the USS Nashville, USS Guam, USS Lawrence and USS Gilmore. He was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 and a member of Hope Reformed Church and the Westshore DeColores. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and all types of sports. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
