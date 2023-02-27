Daniel Thomas Reid, 48, of Spring Lake, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at home. Arrangements by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Grand Haven, MI.
Daniel Thomas Reid
