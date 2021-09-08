Danielle “Dana” Sue (Balangero) Bull, age 35 of Grand Haven (Robinson Township), passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 6, 2021, at home. She was born on June 26, 1986, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Daniel Webster Carr III and Glenda (Grossenbacher) Carr. Dana married Walter Bull on May 6, 2021, in Grand Haven.
Dana graduated from Coopersville High School, Class of 2004. She worked as a bartender and server for several local restaurants over the years, including Snug Harbor, the Kirby House, the Pavilion and Burger Theory. Dana enjoyed the arts, crafting and making jewelry. She also enjoyed working on puzzles, playing video games, kayaking and going rock hunting.
