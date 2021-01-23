Darl Paul Dygert, age 91, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. Darl had two sons, Darl P. Dygert Jr. and Todd W. Dygert, who recently passed away. Two grandsons, Maxwell Dygert and wife Neleka, Andrew Dygert and wife Anjela, their two children, Kaylen and Quintin Dygert.
Darl was born to Mella and Loren Dygert on a farm near Caledonia, Michigan. He had three brothers and three sisters, all are deceased.
