Mr. Darrel Myers, age 74, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at home. He was born June 19, 1947, in Fremont to Basil and Mercile (Brickey) Myers. On June 22, 2002, he married Kim Lintjer in Grand Haven.
Darrel retired from Eagle Ottawa in 2010 as the plant Supervisor and served in Vietnam in the US Air Force. He was a member of the Spring Lake Presbyterian Church and the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28, where he served as the building and grounds chairman for many years. He enjoyed all of his friends at the legion, spending time with this family, hunting and attending car shows.
