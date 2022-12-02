The Memorial Service for Daryl Tammen will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at Second Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 4, from 2-4 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
