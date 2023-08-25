The Memorial Service for David Billedeau will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
