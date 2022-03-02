David Brian Roper, age 61, of Flint (formerly of Grand Haven), passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at home. He was born on December 5, 1960, in Bay City, Michigan, to William and Suzanne (Jochen) Roper.
He graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1979. He later moved to Flint where he was a driver for a car dealership. Dave loved animals, especially his dog Mona; he was a supporter of Phaedra & Phriends Animal Sanctuary. He loved his cars and keeping them clean, going to the beach, and always stopping at Ray’s Drive-In or the Rendezvous Restaurant. He also enjoyed watching British comedies and was a very social person with a lot of bad jokes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.