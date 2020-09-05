Mr. David Carl Glover, age 69, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on February 28, 1951. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1972.
Mr. Glover had been employed as a set-up tech at Automatic Spring Products for 33 1/2 years. David was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 925 and enjoyed bowling, softball, U of M football and Tigers baseball. His greatest joy was his granddaughter, Avery, who lovingly called him Yeye. His most precious time and memories were spent with her.
