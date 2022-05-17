David Cline Stocking, age 64, of Spring Lake passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, after a long battle with multiple system atrophy (MSA).
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Friends may meet the family on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 7-9 p.m. at The Spring Lake Chapel or one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials to Spring Lake Rotary or Defeat MSA Alliance are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.