David Darin Aker was born July 19, 1969, in Grand Haven, Michigan, and passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2019, in Spring Valley, California.
He attended Carlsbad High School, where he excelled in varsity football and wrestling, and matriculated at Bucks County Community College and Temple University in Pennsylvania.
Darin was involved with the American Indian Movement, including environmental preservation of tribal lands, and in Greenpeace. He cared deeply for his cultural heritage and for our environment. He loved backpacking the California High Sierra Mountains, and canoeing and fishing in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters on family camping trips, as well as on boyhood camping trips in his native state of Michigan. Darin was also an accomplished writer and poet, and wrote award-winning verse in college. He enjoyed photography and creating Native American crafts.
Darin is survived by his mother Anna-Maria, grandmother Anita, father David (Susan), brother Christopher (Anjuli), daughters Ashley and Dalyn, son David Jaiden, and two grandchildren. In addition, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins mourn his passing.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Legacy Funeral and Cremation Care in La Mesa, California. Interment will immediately follow at Singing Hills Memorial Park at 1 p.m.
