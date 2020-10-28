Mr. David DeMarse, age 65, of Grand Haven, Michigan, and Fort Myers, Florida, went to be with the Lord, Friday, October 16, 2020, in Florida. He was born July 4, 1955, in Muskegon to Robert and Irene (Strahsburg) DeMarse.
Dave spent the majority of his career in the office furniture industry. He loved golfing, listening to music, hockey and playing his guitar. He always preferred a nice swimming pool to the lake, but spent many wonderful summers with his family on the beaches of Lake Michigan. Dave was a prolific mix CD creator, so if you knew him for any amount of time there’s a good chance you’ve got a smooth jazz compilation lying around. Give it a listen in his memory.
