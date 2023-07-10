David Edward Sanders, age 69 of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at home. Dave was born on Aug. 17, 1953, in Berkley, Michigan to Kenneth E. and Shirley (Brinkman) Sanders. He married Cindi Green on May 16, 1981, in Southfield, Michigan, and they enjoyed 42 years of marriage together.
Dave graduated from Royal Oak Kimball High School and then attended some post high school classes at community college. He became the owner and operator of Dave Sanders Building and Remodeling, which he was passionate about.
