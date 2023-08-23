David James Billedeau, 74, of Grand Haven died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
ALERT
Latest News
- Trojan football players tackle new opportunity at Cadena Bros. Pizzeria
- Trojans aiming high again in '23 amid roster overhaul
- County commissioners urge awareness of vaccine choice
- McCarthy, Corum have Michigan aiming for first national title since 1997
- Tucker, MSU hope to bounce back from lost season marred by suspensions
- SL's Wright looks for bounce-back senior season
- Heat advisory, air quality alert, swim warning all in effect
- 'We've got options': Bucs hoping versatility pushes team forward in first year for new coach
Most Popular
Articles
- Police confirm one dead following crash on drawbridge
- Community pig roast set for Saturday
- Church coalition calls out Ottawa Impact
- GHAPS plans early release Wednesdays
- Total closures of U.S. 31 planned for September
- Nunica woman pleads no contest in fatal shooting of husband
- 2-year-old dies after being hit by Jeep at Holland State Park
- Judge says council member made 'fatal' error in not signing petition
- GHAPS releases full forensic audit of Wheeler litigation
- 5 things to do this weekend
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Outside smear attacks beneath our city politics (7)
- Is there more to this story? (3)
- Hendrick outraises competition in Grand Haven mayor's race (3)
- Church coalition calls out Ottawa Impact (3)
- Gibbs refuses to name executive aide in public. Here's who he is (2)
- Union workers strike at Trinity Health Grand Haven (1)
- Your Views (1)
- What is a conservative Ottawa County Republican to do? (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Lake Michigan swim cut short by weather concerns (1)
- Conservative groups sue to block Biden plan canceling $39B in student loans (1)
- $107K will fund Grand Haven Area Community Energy Plan (1)
- Meet the candidate: Andrea Hendrick (1)
- Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Latest indictment is about a threat to democracy (1)
- Meet the candidate: Cathy McNally (1)
- Community pig roast set for Saturday (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Meet the candidate: Benjamin Genser (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.