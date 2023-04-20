David Kryn DeBlaey, age 79 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Lakeshore Assisted Living, while under hospice care, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born on Feb. 2, 1944, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Calvin and Doris (Peterson) DeBlaey.
David graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1963. He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army as a Hawk missile technician from 1966 to 1969 in South Korea, during the Vietnam War Era.
Dave married his high school sweetheart, Carol Boyink on Oct. 1, 1965, in Grand Haven, and they were happily married for 57 years. He worked as a boilermaker for 40 years across Michigan and throughout the midwest before retiring in 2002. Dave was a member of Second Reformed Church for almost 58 years, where he served as deacon, care cluster leader, and sound system operator.
While quiet, Dave enjoyed a good laugh and sharing his strong convictions with those around him. His most cherished hobbies included: nature and wildlife photography. He was particularly proud of his photos of green turtles in Hawaii, and bull elk fighting in Yellowstone National Park. Dave enjoyed car and boat shows, flea markets, antique stores, hunting and working on home construction projects. He and Carol traveled to all 50 states, as well as Africa, New Zeeland, Australia, Europe, South America, and Central America.
David will be forever missed and is survived by his wife, Carol; his two brothers, Timothy (Mary) DeBlaey and Christopher (Rebecca) DeBlaey; three nephews, Jonathan (Jessica) DeBlaey, Aaron (Kelly) DeBlaey, and Daniel (Ashley) DeBlaey; two great-nieces, Evelyn and Kennedy; his aunt, Marian Peterson; as well as several cousins. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the wonderful caring staff, nurses, and Chaplains at Hospice of North Ottawa Community and Seville Residence at Lakeshore Assisted Living for making Dave’s journey to his Heavenly home a peaceful transition.The family also wishes to thank his many friends and family for their support and concern.
The Funeral Service for Dave will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Second Reformed Church with Pastor Derek Noorman officiating. Full military honors to be performed by the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or Lakeshore Assisted Living Homes.
Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign David’s online guestbook.
