David Lee VanWieren, age 74 of Grand Haven, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. He was born October 27, 1946, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Gilbert and Dorothy (Kooiker) VanWieren.
David married the former Candace Hines on June 29, 1973, in Holland, Michigan. Upon graduation from Spring Lake High School, Dave attended Western Michigan University, where he obtained his certification to be an electrician. He worked for Boelens Electric and Ottawa Electric over the years, and most recently enjoyed working for the City of Grand Haven, retiring in 2009. Dave was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes and was a former member of Christ Community Church and Hope Reformed Church. He enjoyed fishing, boating and traveling; especially to the mountains out west. He had a passion for the “Old West” and always aspired to be a cowboy.
