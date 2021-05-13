David M. Pellegrom, age 64 of Walkerville, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at home. He was born on August 13, 1956, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to David and Joyce (Mason) Pellegrom.
Dave graduated from Spring Lake High School and was a member of the Sportsman for Youth. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling to Alaska, being outdoors and spending time up north at the cabin.
