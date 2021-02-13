David “Dave” Edward McCaleb, 83, went to be with his Heavenly Father on January 31, 2021.
Dave was born to Francis (Rush) and Margaret McCaleb in Grand Haven, Michigan. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert (Bob). He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn McCaleb; children: Brian (Judy), Barbara (Mark) Cermak, Kevin (Teri), Angela (Gary) Magnuson; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brothers Jim (Rose) and John (Geri); several nieces and nephews; and countless friends including his loving church family.
