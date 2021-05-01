Former Grand Haven resident David Moore, 82, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. He is survived by wife Anne; children Kelly Gosh, Kathleen Morris and Michael Moore (Jean); seven grandchildren: including Jessica Elder, Spring Lake, Courtney Brown, Fruitport, and Bailey Cleveland, Muskegon; seven great-grandchildren; and sister Lana Cress (Gary).
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 3, at 5 p.m. at Stonebridge Gardens, Columbia, S.C. Email 233MrMoore@gmail.com for Zoom information. Please visit https://legcy.co/3t6fGTM.
