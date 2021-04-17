David “Dave” Moser passed into eternal life on April 8, 2021, at the age of 82. Born on January 11, 1939, Dave was the son of the late Bernard and Florence Moser. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Robert (Buzz) and Tom; his sister, Cathy; his nephew, Steve Moser; and his niece, Laurie Stevens.
He is survived by his sisters, Rita Moser and Ann Stevens (Wayne). Dave leaves behind his wife, Sally; his three children: Dave (Morgan), Dan (Molly) and Kate Thomason (Matt); and his six grandchildren: Leo, Bennett, Jack, Lucy, Mira and Eli.
Dave grew up in Kalamazoo, where he attended Barbour Hall Junior Military Academy and St. Augustine High School. He graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in business, and went on to serve three years in the Marine Corps. After marrying Sally Carmody in 1968, his 40 years of work as a sales manager in the paper industry took Dave’s family throughout the Midwest, living and making wonderful memories in suburbs of Cleveland, St. Louis, Cincinnati and Chicago. Wherever he lived, Dave made friends who remained in touch over the years and distance. After 30 years at International Paper Company and 10 years at Green Bay Packaging, Dave and Sally retired closer to their roots in Grand Haven and Spring Lake.
A lifelong sports enthusiast, Dave helped coach his children on their soccer and baseball teams, and was always “cheering” (hollering at the TV) for his favorite football teams. Dave was an avid fisherman. Whether jigging for walleyes in Canada or fly fishing for steelhead in Michigan, being on the water, especially with his family and friends, was his happy place. He also enjoyed his annual cross-country ski trips with his “POC Gang,” traveling with Sally, tending his roses, and golfing with his friends and grandkids.
Dave shared his father’s passion for law, and in his retirement, he volunteered with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) representing and assisting children and their parents in legal matters. His family was so proud when Dave was awarded the Michigan Senator’s Award for Men in Mentoring. Dave lived his faith by spending many a Sunday morning as a parish usher and, more recently, volunteering at the St. Patrick-St. Anthony Food Pantry.
Dave will always be remembered as a kind, loving family man who was always quick with a joke or a compliment. He will be deeply missed.
A small funeral service, officiated by his nephew, Most Honorable Robert Casey, was held April 11, 2021, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish. Memorial donations in Dave’s memory can be made to CASA Michigan and/or The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.