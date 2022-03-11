David Chalmers Regester passed away peacefully on February 23, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Muskegon, Michigan, with his loving family by his side. The son of the Rev. Samuel D. Regester and Svea Pearl Regester, David was born on December 28, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Dave will be remembered by many friends and family as a caring, loving and humble man, with a great sense of humor. His childhood days were spent in Troy and Emporium, Pa. He graduated from Denison University, Granville, Ohio, in 1963. He met the love of his life, Jean McLellan, at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, in 1964, and married her on August 28, 1965. They lived four years at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, while Dave earned his Ph.D. in clinical psychology in 1969. They spent the rest of their married life in Western Michigan (in Jenison and Spring Lake), where he spent a few years at the Counseling Center, GVSU, Allendale, Mich., and then opened his own private practice, Regester and Associates in Grandville, Mich. He spent over 30 years positively impacting the lives of countless clients, as well as mentoring several newer psychologists in launching their own respective practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.