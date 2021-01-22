David T. Holmes (“Dave”) of Spring Lake, Michigan, and formerly of Sterling Heights, Michigan, born March 23, 1940, passed away on January 19, 2021 at the age of 80. He will be missed by his beloved wife of 53 years, Bonnie Jean (nee Mortlock), whom he married on February 11, 1967, at Northwestern Baptist Church in Southfield, Michigan.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly Anne Holmes and Kristen Louise Cooper (Jack); and by his grandsons, Bradley Cooper and Drew Cooper. He is also survived by one sister, Jerrie Lynn Robinson; as well as by a niece, Beth Ann Meyers, and nephew, Jeffrey Meyers (Amanda), who were very special to him; as well as a number of other nieces, nephews and cousins.
