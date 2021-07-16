A graveside memorial service for David T. Holmes will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, 32163 W. Huron River Drive, Flatrock, Michigan. Following the service, a luncheon will be served at Baldo’s Restaurant, 20051 Telegraph Road, Brownstone Charter Township, MI 48174. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.