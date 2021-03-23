David “Dave” Warren Sides, age 58 of Grand Haven, passed away on March 19, 2021, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on January 23, 1963, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Warren and Alyce (Lundberg) Sides. Dave married Lori Reed on May 5, 1984, in Grand Rapids.
After his graduation from Creston High School, he then graduated from Grand Valley State University with his bachelor’s degree in accounting. Dave went on to become partner at Delong & Brower CPA Firm, where he worked for most of his career. He attended Lakeshore Baptist Church, and was a member of the Michigan Association of CPAs (MICPA) and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). Dave was a big U of M fan who loved being outdoors, traveling snow skiing and biking. He also played in softball leagues for 46 years. Family was most important to him, and he cherished the time spent with them; especially his grandchildren.
