Mr. David “Wayne” Walker, age 61, of Grand Haven passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. He was born September 29, 1959, in Monette, Arkansas, to Henry and Mary (Petersen) Walker. On June 13, 1981, he married his high school sweetheart, Reta Van Vleet, in Holland.
Wayne graduated from West Ottawa High School and retired from Hart and Cooley in Holland. After retirement, he worked for Walmart for a few years where he enjoyed his time playing Santa. He had many hobbies over the years, but being an avid outdoorsman and conservationist were lifelong passions. Touching many lives and passing on his knowledge to the next generation along the way. He enjoyed countless years spending time fishing, hunting and camping with his friends and family. Most of all, he was a devoted family man and will be greatly missed.
