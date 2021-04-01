Dawn April TenBrink, 63, of Grand Haven died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at home. Arrangements are by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
ALERT
Latest News
- New funds available through COVID rental assistance program
- Dawiedczyk named president of GHSP
- State Briefs
- ‘Thinking outside the box’: NORA offers more outdoor opportunities
- New reforms aim to stop unnecessary incarceration
- Grand Haven forecast
- Community Calendar 4-1
- Wednesday's update: 6,311 new cases, 10 deaths in Michigan
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Lake High School moves to virtual learning
- Police: Robinson Township man seriously injured in stabbing incident
- Courthouse locked down after receipt of suspicious letter
- Fire quickly extinguished at Ray's Drive-In
- 'She did so much for aviation, especially for women'
- Southern grandma inspires new Ferrysburg sweet shop
- Mary Rawlinson Creason
- US 31/M-104 bridge work continues next week
- SL Twp. asks for temporary no-wake zone on Indian Channel
- Lisa Weideman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (14)
- Questioning Christianity and life (11)
- Your Views (7)
- Good advice from an unexpected source (7)
- Choosing the path of most resistance (4)
- A cancel culture or a culture of accountability? (4)
- Your Views (3)
- GOP chair calls top Democratic women 'witches' (3)
- Donald Trump champions the right to die in vaccine message (3)
- Your Views (3)
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Are you traveling for spring break week?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.