Dean Patrick Dalman, age 57, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Spectrum Health Butterworth after a brief illness. He was born May 6, 1963, in Grand Haven to Melvyn Dean and Betty RuthAnn (Peel) Dalman.
He was a 1982 graduate of Grand Haven High School and continued to always keep up with his classmates. Dean was working for Auto Sport Inc. in Wyoming, Michigan, a job he really loved. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Dean was an avid fan of Lynyrd Skynyrd and 38 Special bands, and attended many of their concerts as a VIP. Dean had an incredible gift to remember every person he’s ever met, every place he’s ever been and every actor in every show he’s ever seen. Being passionate about his hometown, he was always in tune with the happenings in Grand Haven. His other interests were cooking and trying different places to eat. Dean will always be remembered for his “Deanisms,” such as “just an idea.”
