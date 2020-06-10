Deana Godfrey (née Gleason) was born February 20, 1940, in Grand Haven, Michigan, with glitter in her veins. Deana went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Russ for 62 years; loving mother of Jacque (Debby), Lynne and Tiffany Poje (Richard); devoted grandmother of Logan Godfrey; cherished daughter of the late Glenn and Adriana Gleason; dear sister of the late William Gleason (Betty). Deana was a member of Anchor Church.
Family suggests contributions to Sanctuary of Hope, Hagee Ministries, P.O. Box 1400, San Antonio, TX 78295; or Catalyst Ministries, 202 South Eldorado Road, Suite C1, Bloomington, IL 61704.
