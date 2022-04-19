Debbie (DeCan) Koschik, 71, of Kingwood, Texas, passed away on April 13, 2022, from Alzheimer's disease.
She was born to Ken and Evelyn (Zimmer) DeCan in Grand Haven on March 3, 1951, the first of eight children. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Rich Koschik of Kingwood, Texas; her children: Julie (Ron) Cooper, Brian (Karen) Botbyl and Randy (Ambor) Botbyl, all of Texas; mother, Evie DeCan of Spring Lake; siblings: Denise Goven, Darcie (Jeff) Timmins, Doreen (Larry) Muller, Dawn (Ricky) Lyons, Darla (Tim) Ashcraft and Ken (Linda) DeCan, all of Michigan; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and her former husband, Terry Botbyl of New Mexico and his extended family of Grand Haven; and many friends from Michigan, Texas and Arizona. She was preceded in death by her father, Ken DeCan; and sister, Diane Owen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.