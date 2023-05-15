On May 13, 2023, our dear beautiful and sweet Debbie L. Pierson has seen the face of Jesus and is free from her earthly pain and sufferings. All who knew her loved and she loved everyone. She was not hindered by prejudice or judgement. She will be missed and remembered by her loving family forever, especially when music is playing or Let’s Make a Deal is on the television.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marlyn King Pierson and her special friend and caretaker, Hank Klukos. She is survived by her father, Ellis Pierson; sisters: Gloria (Rog) Knoper, Cindy (Jerry) Wilthof, twin sister, Diana (Tim) TimBrink, and Patty Jo Marston; and several nieces and nephews.
